PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Does Kane Hemmings have a future at Dundee and will Benjamin Siegrist be fit for United’s opener?

This week Tele sports reporters Calum Woodger, George Cran and Graeme Finnan discuss the ongoing financial situation and Dundee, assess Dundee United ahead of the new season starting and look at Hibs’ controversial signings.

The coronavirus lockdown means we are working from home, over the internet, to produce Twa Teams, One Street at present.

We hope to continue to bring you podcasts in this uncertain period, even if they’re with a slightly different flavour.

Thank you for listening and call the Twa Teams, One Street fan line on 01382 575520 to leave a message for the boys about anything Dundee, United or from the wider world of football.

