PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Goals aplenty for Dundee and Dundee United as fans return to the street

Calum Woodger, George Cran and Graeme Finnan discuss Premier Sports Cup wins for Dundee and Dundee United, Cillian Sheridan and wrap up their thoughts on Euro 2020.

We are still working from home, over the internet, to produce Twa Teams, One Street at present so apologies for any crying children, doorbells or dogs barking.

Thank you for listening and call the Twa Teams, One Street fan line on 01382 575520 to leave a message for the boys about anything Dundee, United or from the wider world of football.