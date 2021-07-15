Sport PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Goals aplenty for Dundee and Dundee United as fans return to the street By Calum Woodger July 15, 2021, 5:48 pm Calum Woodger, George Cran and Graeme Finnan discuss Premier Sports Cup wins for Dundee and Dundee United, Cillian Sheridan and wrap up their thoughts on Euro 2020. We are still working from home, over the internet, to produce Twa Teams, One Street at present so apologies for any crying children, doorbells or dogs barking. Thank you for listening and call the Twa Teams, One Street fan line on 01382 575520 to leave a message for the boys about anything Dundee, United or from the wider world of football. Register You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Create a password Create your account or Register with Facebook Register with Google Complete Registration Already registered? Click here to login Login You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Password Login or Sign in with Facebook Sign in with Google A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Don't have an account? Click here to register Forgotten your password? Click here to reset it Reset your password Email address Reset A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Remembered your password? Click here to login Don't have an account? Click here to register Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe