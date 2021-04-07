Wednesday, April 7th 2021 Show Links
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – It’s all going too well for Dundee and will United attack the post split?

by Calum Woodger
April 7, 2021, 6:21 pm
Calum Woodger and Graeme Finnan are joined by Chris Dodds of the Greenock Telegraph to preview Dundee’s clash with Morton at Dens on Saturday and we ask will United step it up in the run-in?

We are still working from home, over the internet, to produce Twa Teams, One Street at present so apologies for any crying children, doorbells or dogs barking.

Thank you for listening and call the Twa Teams, One Street fan line on 01382 575520 to leave a message for the boys about anything Dundee, United or from the wider world of football.

