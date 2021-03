PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Dundee get back to winning ways and all roads point towards season two for Micky Mellon’s United

This week, Tele sports reporters Calum Woodger, George Cran and Graeme Finnan break down Dundee’s 2-1 win over Inverness, look ahead to what the future holds for United and discuss all things St Johnstone’s Betfred Cup win.

We are still working from home, over the internet, to produce Twa Teams, One Street at present so apologies for any crying children, doorbells or dogs barking.

Thank you for listening and call the Twa Teams, One Street fan line on 01382 575520 to leave a message for the boys about anything Dundee, United or from the wider world of football.

