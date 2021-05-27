PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Dundee are up, Micky Mellon has gone. What happens next?

Lee Wilkie joins George Cran and Calum Woodger this week to discuss Dundee’s promotion, Micky Mellon’s Dundee United exit and what happens next for both clubs.

The former Dundee, United and Scotland defender gives his thoughts on James McPake, Micky Mellon and the possible successor at Tannadice.

Plus there’s the added melody of birdsong coming through one of the boy’s mics – a podcast like no other!

We are still working from home, over the internet, to produce Twa Teams, One Street at present so apologies for any crying children, doorbells or dogs barking.

Thank you for listening and call the Twa Teams, One Street fan line on 01382 575520 to leave a message for the boys about anything Dundee, United or from the wider world of football.

