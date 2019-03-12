PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Depression sets in on Tayside as Dundee and Dundee United slip up

This week, Tele sports reporters Tom Duthie, George Cran and Calum Woodger get a little bit depressed as Dundee and United falter in key matches last Saturday but try to look ahead with some optimism as the weekend sees the Dark Blues take on Celtic and the Tangerines travel to Dunfermline. Elsewhere, Calum makes an appeal for a friend.

Subscribe to the Twa Teams, One Street Podcast

For iTunes: click here

For Spotify: click here

Or search ‘Tele Twa Teams, One Street’ in the podcast app of your choice.