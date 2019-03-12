Tuesday, March 12th 2019 Show Links
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Depression sets in on Tayside as Dundee and Dundee United slip up

by Reporter
March 12, 2019, 4:12 pm Updated: March 12, 2019, 4:30 pm
George, Tom and Calum chew the fat.
This week, Tele sports reporters Tom Duthie, George Cran and Calum Woodger get a little bit depressed as Dundee and United falter in key matches last Saturday but try to look ahead with some optimism as the weekend sees the Dark Blues take on Celtic and the Tangerines travel to Dunfermline. Elsewhere, Calum makes an appeal for a friend.

