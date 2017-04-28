Plumes of smoke north of Dundee cause alarm

“Controlled burning” on farmland north of Dundee has caused alarm from locals after plumes of smoke were seen.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they received “several” calls from concerned members of the public.

The fire is on North Balluderon Farm, just over two miles west of Tealing.

Despite the large amount of smoke and flames, which could be seen by a resident in Downfield who contacted the Tele, the fire service don’t plan on sending out any fire engines to the scene.

The spokeswoman said: “There is controlled burning in the area.

“A supervisor from North Balluderon Farm contacted us at 1.11pm to let us know about the fire.

“We’ve received several calls from the public regarding the fire.

“Because of this we’ve been in touch with the farm again and are satisfied that the fire is under control.

“We won’t be sending out an appliance.”