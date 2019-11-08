Plumber’s equipment worth thousands of pounds stolen in Arbroath

Thieves broke into a plumber’s van and made off with power tools worth thousands of pounds.

The break-in, which took place while the van was parked at Addison’s Garage on Montrose Road, Arbroath, led to the loss of equipment worth £3,000.

The van’s owner, Graeme Hamilton, who lives in the town, was outraged by the theft, claiming there had been other similar incidents in the area.

He said: “The number of thefts happening here has got too much. I’ve heard a lot about cars and houses being broken into around here. It has to stop.

© Google

“These thieves got into my van. I don’t know how they did it, but they got in and took all my tools.

“It’s really terrible because these tools are people’s livelihoods. They can’t work without them and taking them could ruin lives. Just to replace three-quarters of the tools has cost £2,000 and getting the rest will cost another £1,000.

“I’m lucky that I can afford it, but if it had happened to a younger guy with a family it would have been terrible.”

CCTV from the garage shows two men jumping the fence and checking cars parked in the area.

Graeme said there were possible suspects, adding: “I’ve heard some names, but trying to prove that anyone did it is hard.”

He also praised staff at the garage for all their assistance, adding: “I have to thank Addison’s, they really couldn’t have been more helpful.

“It’s been good to have so much support from them on this.”

The 54-year-old also joked that he’d be “sleeping with his tools under his bed” and said he wouldn’t be keeping them in his van in future.

Police have launched an investigation into the theft.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Around 8.50am on Tuesday November 5, police were made aware that tools had been stolen from a van on Montrose Road, Arbroath, over the weekend. Inquiries are ongoing.”