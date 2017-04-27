Plumber who ‘didn’t want to bother doctor’ rushed to hospital after condition worsened

A man has told of how he went from doing stretches to being rushed to hospital in a matter of hours.

Steve Stewart was at work when he started experiencing back pain and tingling down his leg.

He went home and tried to sleep it off but then faced an emergency trip to hospital where he underwent surgery for appendicitis.

Steve, who is managing director of Perth’s Chas Stewart Plumbing and Heating, told the Tele he hadn’t been planning to go to a doctor — but the decision to do so last Tuesday had saved him.

The 49-year-old said: “I started to get pain in my back a few weeks ago and I was also getting a tingling in my right leg.

“I have had sciatica in the past and I thought it was that coming back.

“It was just coming and going and so I started doing stretches that I had been given when I had sciatica and it wasn’t making any difference.

“The next thing I could feel my waist band getting tighter and tighter. I felt like I was going to explode, the pain was crucifying – it was the sorest thing I had ever experienced.

“I tried to go to sleep but I just rolled about for a while — I knew something was wrong so I went up to the A&E at Perth Royal Infirmary and they gave me a test.

“Then the doctor came through and told me what it was and said I was going to be operated on that night. Next thing, they told me it was appendicitis and I was in an ambulance heading to Ninewells.

“I was put on morphine and other painkillers and operated on.”

Steve said he was able to go home the following day and the A&E staff and those in Ninewells Hospital “couldn’t have been better”.

He has called on locals experiencing similar symptoms to get medically assessed, adding that “it could have been much worse for me”.

He said: “I wasn’t going to go to the doctor because I didn’t want to bother anyone.

“If anyone experiences these symptoms, then they should get up to the hospital straight away.

“If I hadn’t gone then it could have ruptured and poisoned me from the inside.

“People should go and get themselves checked out — it is usually younger and older people but I was an unusual case because of my age so it can happen to anyone.”