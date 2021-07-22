Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
‘Plenty of smiles’ as Perth athletics club extends welcome to disabled athletes

By Anita Diouri
July 22, 2021, 12:35 pm
Perth Strathtay Harriers
Participants Murran MacKay and Abby Cook.

People with a physical, sensory or learning disability from all over Tayside have come together to participate in a try-out session at a Perth athletics club.

It comes as the Perth Strathtay Harriers are continuing their efforts to support local people with a disability who want to get into athletics.

Perth Strathtay Harriers
Participants enjoyed the sun during the session.

More than 30 people attended the session, in what organisers described as a “positive experience all round”.

The drop-in session was open to participants from the age of five and allowed them the chance to try a range of events including wheelchair racing and Frame Running.

‘Plenty of smiles’

The session aimed to showcase the physical, social and mental well-being benefits of taking part in regular sport.

Perth Strathtay Harriers chairman Jim Hunter said: “The event went very well, with lots of new faces and plenty of smiles to indicate a positive experience all round.

“We hope this will be the beginning of a journey into sport for some of these supported young people.

Perth Strathtay Harriers
Participants Abby Cook and Murran MacKay.

“The Harriers welcomed more than 30 participants with a disability, parents and carers to a very sunny Perth Athletics track.

“For many it was the first time they had set foot on this type of sports stadium.

“They came from not just Perth and Kinross but all over the Tayside and Central regions.”

Harriers’ success

The Harriers have continually welcomed disabled athletes and encouraged them to reach their full potential.

The club’s athletes continue to inspire those around them with their determination and successes.

In April, teenage para-athlete Freya Howgate did herself and her club proud when she clinched the top spot for shot put at a British Athletics event in Coventry.

Freya Howagte.

The Harriers cheered her on from Perth and were hugely proud of her efforts.

Jim said: “Freya is a fantastic ambassador for Perth Strathtay Harriers and performed brilliantly to achieve a personal best throw in Coventry.”