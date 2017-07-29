There may be just under three weeks left of the school holidays, but there’s no shortage of activities to keep Dundonians entertained.

Green-fingered kids and families can take advantage of free hours of fun when the City Road Allotments hosts its summer open day on Sunday.

Refreshments, fresh produce from the gardens and home- baking will all be on offer and there will be a range of competitions.

The miniature garden contest challenges youngsters to create their own model garden with natural materials and their own decorations.

All entrants will receive a certificate for taking part, while first prize entries will receive a small prize. The event takes place from 11am-3pm.

Monday sees the Ancrum Outdoor Centre offer two exciting days out.

Young explorers aged 8-12 are being given the chance to head out to the Arbroath cliffs where they will go on a journey along the coastline, explore the caves, scramble up rock faces and jump in the sea.

If that doesn’t take their fancy, kids aged 12-16 have the opportunity for a crash course in kayaking.

Derek Napier from Ancrum Outdoor Centre said: “We’ve been promoting these activities for most of the year and we’ve had a phenomenal response.

“They’ll go on a journey across the coastline, through caves and an adventure that they’ll want to do again. It’s great for confidence building and I’d encourage anyone to book now.”

Coaching will be given on how to navigate your own kayak in a loch as part of this popular event.

Both activities cost £35 and run from 9am-5pm. All equipment will be provided and anyone taking part should bring a packed lunch and plenty to drink

Call Ancrum Outdoor Centre on 01382 435911 or visit ancrum.com to book.

On Tuesday, the Chinese State Circus rolls into Dundee for its brand new production, Dynasty.

Taking place at Riverside Park, 30 world-class Chinese acrobats, aerial artistes and jugglers will show off their super-human martial arts and dexterity.

There’s non-stop action from start to finish as the Shaolin Warriors make the seemingly impossible a reality.

Performances take place from Tuesday-Friday at 2.30pm and 7pm.

Show times on Saturday are 2pm, 4.45pm and 7.30pm, with Sunday performances at midday and 3pm.

For full pricing information visit dundeebox.co.uk

St James’ Church in Broughty Ferry has a full week of activities planned as part of its children’s holiday club.

From Monday-Friday, the Watt-a-Lott Castle Holiday Club gives P1-P7 (10am-noon) and P4-P7 (7pm-9pm) the chance to enjoy crafts, games, stories and songs.

Each session is £1 or £5 up front for the whole week.

Wimbledon season may be over, but there’s always a good excuse for summer tennis.

Broughty Ferry Tennis Club is offering coaching sessions every weekday for kids aged five to 15.

Booking is required with a daily rate of £7 for members and £9 for non-members.

There’s the opportunity to discover more about the displays and exhibitions at The McManus with a special lunchtime tour and gallery talk.

Meet McManus: Talking Dundee gives visitors a chance to delve even deeper into the collection on offer at the city centre destination on Thursday.

Included in the one-day-only event is a guided tour of the Making of Modern Dundee using clips from the McManus archives.

All talks start at 1pm and last 30-40 minutes. Although the event is free, booking is still required.

Getting about Dundee with the kids in tow is easy with the city’s Holiday Hop offer.

Up to three children aged five to 15 can travel for 20p each when with a fare- paying adult or concession ticket holder.

The offer is available on all Xplore Dundee, Stagecoach East Scotland and Moffat and Williamson buses within the Dundee ABC bus zone.