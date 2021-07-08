Pledge to clear overgrown grass at Dundee cemetery after scores of complaints

Overgrown grass at a Dundee cemetery is to be cleared, after scores of mourners complained.

Grass at the Western Cemetery has grown tall, making it difficult to access gravesides.

Last week, we told how a grieving daughter was shocked by how badly maintained the area was.

Due to mobility issues, Valerie Houston was unable to wade through the long grass to her mother’s grave.

She was unable to leave flowers and tokens from her grandchildren for mum Mina’s burial anniversary.

The emotional outing upset both Ms Houston and granddaughter Brittany, so they cut their trip to Dundee short.

Many other visitors have also complained about the area.

Council promises action

Now, Dundee City Council has promised to tackle the tall grass and weeds in the Western Cemetery.

West End councillor Fraser Macpherson said he has been contacted by many people concerned about the state of the graveyard.

Mr Macpherson said: “I have had lots of concerns from residents about this.

“It is vital that this is promptly tackled.

“It’s really upsetting for relatives to visit a cemetery and find it in such a state.

“I therefore asked environment management at the council for swift action to rectify matters and officers had a site visit there earlier this week.”

Mr Macpherson said the council’s environment operations and development manager promised him a full tidy of the Western Cemetery grass area.

This includes strimming, grass cutting and herbicide treatment, he said.

Mr Macpherson added: “I am keen to see the cemetery back into decent shape as soon as possible.

“It is really important that all the city’s cemeteries are maintained well.

“I look forward to seeing the Western Cemetery back in the sort of good state it should be in.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson blamed recent warm weather for the overgrown grass.

They confirmed work will go ahead but did not specify when.

“Following the recent growing season and dry hot spell of weather, our teams will carry out the required additional grass cutting and other grounds maintenance at the location,” they said.