‘Please stop stockpiling’ says grandad carer of children with rare condition

A man forced to make his own hand sanitiser in a desperate bid to protect his disabled grandchildren is appealing for people to stop stockpiling.

Allan Petrie, from Mid Craigie, is a full-time carer to his granddaughter Megan and helps look after his grandson, Sean, who both suffer from FOXG1 syndrome, a rare disease which puts sufferers at risk of respiratory infections.

Allan, 49, said: “It has been quite difficult. We are all starting to run low, people have really got to stop stockpiling.

“We understand people are frightened, we live with that all year round. We have had this every single day of our lives but we don’t go out grabbing everything that is on the shelf. Just buy what you need and leave things for us. This is not a war zone.”

The genetic condition FOXG1, which is similar to Rett syndrome, prevents the brain from developing properly.

© Supplied

As a result Megan is unable to talk or walk and has to have her food pureed. She also has uncontrollable seizures and is on five different medications to help.

Sean is unable to talk, roll, and has to be fed through a feeding tube.

Due to the condition, Allan says the children must live in as sterile an environment as possible as they are at such risk of exposure to infection.

Allan is appealing to the general public to stop stockpiling goods, as those in need, like themselves are beginning to run out of necessities.

He said: “We buy what we need, when we need it. There is only so much cleaning that people can do.

“Shops aren’t able to get stocked up quick enough.”

He added: “I have ended up making my own hand sanitiser, it is difficult getting the proportions, making sure you’ve got enough alcohol to fight off the germs.”

Allan, who is also chair of Glenlaw House Parent and Carer Group, which offers support to youngsters with complex disabilities, added he has taken the children out of school and is self-isolating as much as possible.

He said: “They are left vulnerable to respiratory conditions, that’s a killer for them.

“The last winter there, nearly every single one of our kids was in the hospital. It was like one getting out and one going in.

“It’s very concerning. I’ve got diabetes and high blood pressure as well. If something happens to me, what happens to the kids? There are a lot of knock-on effects.”

