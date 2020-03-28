NHS Tayside’s medical director answers the Tele’s questions on coronavirus

With the number of cases of coronavirus spiralling and concern growing over whether the NHS will be able to cope, Professor Colin Fleming, operational medical director for Tayside, took part in a Q&A with the Tele to shed some light on how the health service’s dedicated staff are managing the crisis locally.

Are hospital beds being cleared….including at Carseview?

For the past two to three weeks we have been looking at the number of beds we have across our hospitals, and then thinking about how we can change the use of some of our hospital beds to make sure we are best placed to respond to the huge pressures which will be placed on our health teams. As an example, we are not using beds for routine operations at the moment so that means we can free up beds for our Covid plans. We have been dividing our hospitals into Covid and non-Covid areas, and planning to release extra beds as the surge increases. Our plan is to roll out and release capacity as we need it, planning everything in advance.

How many beds will be needed?

We are initially planning for 280 Covid routine care beds and around 60 Intensive Therapy Unit beds. We are ready to mobilise more beds and capacity if it is needed. Of course, this means we will also need additional staff. We are ready to mobilise more beds and capacity.

When will we see a spike in Tayside cases?

This is a good question but difficult to answer. The peak may last weeks. Current models suggest we will enter peak in anything from four to 10 weeks.

How long will the worst of the crisis last?

This will depend on the effectiveness of the social distancing strategies. To help us fight this virus, people must stay at home. The measures put in place by the government are essential to slow down the spread of the virus, to reduce the peak impact of it and to prevent our NHS being overwhelmed. Put simply, these measures are essential to save lives. Please stay at home.

Is enough being done locally to fight this?

This is the most enormous effort that most of us have ever experience in our NHS careers. NHS staff, along with our partners in the health and social care partnerships, local authorities, volunteers, private partners and industry have been working solidly for the past three weeks to deliver solutions to this huge healthcare challenge.

Do we have enough doctors nurses etc?

As we do not know the true size of the problem facing us, we are planning for the worse scenarios and hoping for the best. However, through national and local efforts we have recently-retired healthcare professionals coming back to join us which will be a huge help.

We are also developing plans to look at how we can re-deploy our existing workforce and teach them new skills to help with the effort. Every single member of our staff has a critical role to play in supporting key services as demand on health and care increases in the coming weeks.

Our local volunteer groups are also supporting us to recruit an army of people ready and willing to support us. It will be a team effort from people in our healthcare service and in our communities that will get us through this.

Do we have enough personal protective equipment (PPE) for NHS staff?

Supplies of PPE are being managed through a central point in Scotland, with regular deliveries of equipment for use within NHS Tayside, and to GPs and our health and social care partners.

We have a dedicated team working to ensure that all critical areas are supplied with necessary PPE.

Can you reassure the public locally that we can beat this, and if so what timescale?

I can reassure the public that although the NHS is facing an enormous challenge, it is very well set up nationally to deal with this disease, with great co-ordination amongst services and the government.

In addition, NHS Tayside has the best record in the UK of coping with unscheduled and emergency medical care, so we have very good reason to believe we are as best prepared as possible.

We have an amazing team of healthcare workers and support staff and the efforts so far have really been super-human at times.

We’ve achieved brilliant things over the past few weeks and we’ve planned for the coming days and weeks in detail.

I am so pound of everyone’s efforts. Together we can all do our bit to help save lives. So please; Stay at Home. Protect the NHS. Save Lives