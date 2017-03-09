Police are investigating after a wheelbarrow and a black and red vibrating plate were stolen in Dundee.

The incident took place at the city’s Law Crescent between 3pm on Tuesday and 8.45am on Wednesday.

The stolen Belle vibrating plate, used to flatten asphalt, is worth hundreds of pounds.

A police spokeswoman said officers are appealing for information about the thefts.

She added: “Anyone with any information that may be useful should contact Tayside Division on 101 quoting CR/5854/17 or speak to any police officer.

“Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”