Plea to help Dundee hit recycling targets as council urge residents to become waste-aware

A rallying cry has been issued to Dundonians to help the city clamp down on waste and meet its recycling targets.

The city currently recycles just under 40% of its waste, with just six years to reach the 70% target set by the Scottish Government, meaning it is lagging behind other parts of the country.

Yesterday the authority made a fresh plea to residents to get behind its Take Pride in Your City campaign, which was initially launched in 2015.

It was introduced as a way of combating graffiti, dog-fouling and fly-tipping but its aims have now been broadened to promote recycling as well.

However, there were mixed views on whether the city could close the gap and reach its target.

Artist Owen Pilgrim, 41, said: “I think anything that can help make a difference is a good thing.

“I have noticed there can be a lack of bins in the some areas of the city, though, so that is something that could be looked at.”

Others were more sceptical about the council’s recycling goals.

Robin Hunter, 31, said he had doubts the campaign would be successful.

The marine said: “For it to work you need to have everyone doing their bit.

“They do have recycling bins around the city but it might end up being more trouble than it’s worth if people don’t use them correctly.”

Neighbourhood services convener, councillor Anne Rendall echoed the call for the city to keep up with its recycling aims.

Speaking prior to the relaunch, she said: “I hope that we can use the promotional power of Take Pride to better explain why it is important to use the correct bin for disposing of waste like plastic, metal, paper and cardboard.

“People are rightly shocked at the damaging impact that plastic is having on the planet, and that is why we as a council are progressing our policy to restrict the use of single-use plastics.”

Councillor Rendall heaped praise on volunteers such as Bonnie Dundee who have helped the city clean up its act.

But she said more was still to be done and called on everybody in the city to do their bit to help the environment.

Tony Boyle, head of environmental services, echoed her comments.

He said: “We are hoping to reduce to use of plastic here.

“A lot of work has been done already but we need to make sure we don’t take it for granted.”

The council has also hailed Take Pride for encouraging more people to use parks, allotments and other outdoor areas around the city.

However, the authority has also been criticised for cost-saving measures that some have claimed are at odds with its recycling message.

Last month residents across the city took aim at the authority’s Eurobins.

Many of the dumpsters had been left to pile up with waste, with mess spilling out and strewn across streets.

The bins have been a regular source of anger among many who have been faced with dirty nappies, used sanitary products and mouldy food scattered across pavements, bringing with it an influx of seagulls.