Plea for return of missing ‘sword’

A Dundee man is hoping for the safe return of a missing custom-made replica sword.

Samuel Greaves, 26, lost the prop weapon after taking part in a live-action role-playing — or ‘larping’ — session at Tentsmuir Forest.

He believes it may have been lost somewhere around the Union at Dundee University, where he and his partner Bethan Lloyd-Hughes, also 26, are members of the university’s role-playing society.

Samuel said: “The sword was a gift from a late friend.

“It’s not just the sword itself — the guy who gave it to me sadly passed away a couple of years ago and it’s all I’ve got left to remember him by.”

Bethan said the replica sword had “huge sentimental value” to the Coldside pair and is worth approximately £100. She told the Tele: “We were out larping in Tentsmuir Forest on Sunday (August 13) and after we got back we realised it had been misplaced.

“The last place we think it was is Dundee University’s Union.

“We wonder if someone has picked it up and played around with it not knowing how valuable it is to us.”

Live-action role-playing is a game where participants dress up and act out scenarios as fictional characters and has thousands of fans across the UK.

They often using foam and toy weapons to play out combat situations.

Although Samuel’s replica sword is largely made of foam and up-close does not resemble a dangerous weapon, it has a carbon fibre rod at its core to help maintain its shape.

Bethan warned that the rod — if damaged and exposed — could cause harm.

She said: “It’s completely made of foam since it’s a prop piece, but has carbon fibre in the core.

“It’s not harmful as it is but if someone tries to stab someone with it and it breaks it could really hurt someone. They can be quite dangerous.”

She added: “Samuel’s had it for a good few years now so he’s keen on getting it back.

“It would be amazing if we did get it back.

“There would be no reprimand or conditions if we did get it.”

If you see the sword, or know where it is, contact the university’s role-playing society by emailing DURPSmail@gmail.com.