Plea for volunteers drivers and assistants to deliver food to children in Dundee

Volunteer drivers and assistants are needed to help deliver food to children in Dundee.

Dundee Bairns is looking for delivery drivers and assistants to help during the summer holidays to deliver packed lunches to holiday projects across the city.

The lunches are made by Tayside Cuisine and are delivered from 10.30am each day Monday-Friday.

Council vans are available for use and two people will help with each delivery with the manual handling of the lunch crate into vans and into each venue.

Reasonable knowledge of driving in the city would also be a bonus. Training is available as the vans used may be electric.

To find out more contact Amanda Symington, project co-ordinator at dundeebairns@gmail.com.

Dundee Bairns supports projects in areas of high multiple deprivation.

In the Easter Holidays this year, they delivered 9,300 meals.