Plea for help to find missing cat with one eye who disappeared from Dundee home last month

A woman has spoken of her heartbreak after her beloved pet cat who has been through “so much” disappeared last month.

Lorna Armstrong’s cat, Gypsy, escaped from the back garden of her home in the Granton Terrace area of Dundee on June 26, at around 8pm.

Gypsy has not been allowed outside since September 2018, after she ventured outside and returned with a fractured jaw and no vision in her right eye.

Speaking of the incident two years ago Lorna, 49, said: “We had gone to the ice hockey and we got back home at around 10.30pm. The next thing I knew, my daughter had shouted to me and the cat looked like its face had been kicked in.

“We took it down to the vets and they said that they didn’t think it looked like it had been done by a car.

“She was only 16 weeks old and they thought she had been hit by someone. She spent two weeks in the PDSA. She had a fractured jaw, lost sight in the right eye and was on a feeding tube. We nearly lost her under the anaesthetic.

“We got her home, my dog then died at the end of October and then she had to go back into the vets at the start of December and get her right eye removed.”

As a result of this, Lorna has said that she is extremely concerned about Gypsy.

“She is terrified of noises and pretty much everything. I’m really the only person she totally trusts,” she said.

“She probably would shy away from people because of what has happened to her in the past.

“The fact that she’s out there now, and that it’s been a week, I’ve hardly slept. I’ve been everywhere and put up posters. We have been out and about practically every day looking for her.

“I’ve got three cats and I try to keep them all indoors because I’m scared of any of them getting hurt.

“She must have escaped when I went to let my dog out for the toilet.”

Lorna said that Gypsy is a mixture of white and ginger, with patches of darker fur, is slightly overweight and has big ears, missing teeth and one eye.

Despite reaching out to the SSPCA and contacting the Missing Pets, Dundee and Angus Facebook page, there has been no sign of Gypsy in the local area.

Lorna added: “I’m constantly in tears thinking of her out there on her own.”

Anyone who thinks they may have seen Gypsy should ring 07729 357643.