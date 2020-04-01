Plea for Dundee people to help those who have recently been discharged from hospital

People in Dundee are being asked to help a loved one, friend or someone they care for if they have recently been discharged from hospital as the coronavirus outbreak continues to put significant pressure on local health and care services.

Helping loved ones with tasks such as dressing, cleaning and cooking has been highlighted as significantly helping to reduce the current pressures on care services.

A spokesperson for Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership (DHSCP) said: “The current demand on services is unprecedented, and we expect that to be the case for quite some time.

“We are therefore asking people to be mindful that they may be contacted by our staff and asked to care for a family member or friend. If you are approached, I would urge you to think about how you can help, using a common-sense approach.

“We are prioritising Care at Home services for those who are most vulnerable and in need.

“It is clear that we face a challenge which we have not seen before in our lifetimes. Our overriding objective is about protecting and saving lives. We are hugely grateful for the support of communities, working together with us.”