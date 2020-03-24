Dundee restaurant owner urges eateries to donate hand sanitiser and gloves to care homes

The owner of Dundee’s Wee Mexico is calling on anyone who can to donate hand sanitiser and disposable gloves to local nursing homes.

The popular eatery announced it was shutting last week just days before new government guidelines forced other similar businesses to follow suit.

Ben Wyatt said: “We are now closed and have spent the day donating our leftover produce to food banks as many others restaurants have done.

“However it occurred to us that we have surplus surface sanitiser and vinyl gloves. These kind of things are in short supply in many places such as nursing homes.

“We phoned a few places and within 10 minutes found somewhere that was desperate for our donation. so we’re trying to encourage other businesses to do the same.”

“Literally every hospitality business in the UK has these kind of things. Sanitiser, hand wash, toilet roll, gloves are all things that others need right now.

“Whether you are a coffee shop, burger van or cocktail bar we all have something we can donate.”