Playtime for youngsters as trail opens at Dundee primary school

Young children’s imaginations have been running wild as they enjoy active play on a new wooden trim trail area at their school.

Pupils at Downfield Primary School gave the seal of approval to their new outdoor play area at its official opening.

The event brought together many people who helped make the new play area possible, including members of Downfield PS Parent Partnership, who raised £3,000 towards the total cost of the project.

The other £11,000 was paid for using a grant from Strathmartine Regeneration Forum’s community fund, at Dundee City Council.

© DC Thomson

The equipment has been a roaring success with the kids since it was installed.

Karen Emmett, the school’s head teacher, said: “As soon as the fencing came down and the contractors were out, the children were all over it. It’s been so well used and made such a difference to their playtime.”

The area is part of a larger project within the school to promote and encourage outdoor play and education.

Karen continued: “The wooden trim trail area allows children to actively play together, socialise and engage in more purposeful play.

“They can climb, jump, balance and duck around the horseshoe- shaped structure using lots of different active skills.”

Pupils helped come up with ideas for the playground and these were made a reality by the school’s parent council.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

John Anderson-McGuinness, chairman of Downfield PS Parent Partnership, said: “The kids came up with things they wanted to do, rather than asking for traditional equipment.

“They said they wanted to climb, use ropes and have a rolling pole that they had seen somewhere else, which we managed to incorporate.

“The kids think it’s great. They have to be let on in groups because there’s so many of them wanting to go on it at playtime.”

John said the partnership has already started gathering ideas from pupils of what they would like to add to the area to extend it in phase two of the project – yet to secure funding.

Ideas for this next phase include a seating area and a decked area which could also be used as an outdoor classroom in summer.