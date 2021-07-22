PlayStation, Channel 4 and Sky Bet among websites taken offline by mass outage

A wave of internet outages are currently affecting a range of websites and online services.

Online tracker Down Detector has reported thousands of issues since 5pm which are preventing people from playing games online or accessing website content.

Websites and networks for PlayStation, Channel 4, Sky Bet and AirBnB among many others are experiencing real-time problems.

Other popular streaming services such as Spotify, ITV and Now TV have also crashed.

The outages have impacted several banks, including HSBC, Barclays, Lloyds Bank, TSB and Halifax.

Amazon, Ebay, John Lewis and Waitrose are just some of the online retailers which customers are struggling to access at the moment.

Problems across the PlayStation Network, Xbox Live and Steam have left thousands of gamers unable to login to play or purchase games.

The cause of the mass outage is still unclear.

We services company Akamai Technologies shared via Twitter that it was experiencing a service disruption but now believe a fix for the issue has been found.

Outage Reports have said they are currently trying to work out what has caused the mass shortage with Amazon Web Services (AWS) possibly being responsible.

We're currently trying to figure out what caused the mass outage of many services on the web. Our suspicions are AWS – but that does not explain Google or Microsoft outages. Another possible outcome is CloudFlare (DDOS protection used by a large percentage of the surface web). — Outage Reports (@Downchkr) July 22, 2021

More to follow.