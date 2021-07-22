Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 22nd 2021 Show Links
News

PlayStation, Channel 4 and Sky Bet among websites taken offline by mass outage

By Ellie Milne
July 22, 2021, 5:34 pm Updated: July 22, 2021, 6:11 pm
Post Thumbnail

A wave of internet outages are currently affecting a range of websites and online services.

Online tracker Down Detector has reported thousands of issues since 5pm which are preventing people from playing games online or accessing website content.

Websites and networks for PlayStation, Channel 4, Sky Bet and AirBnB among many others are experiencing real-time problems.

Other popular streaming services such as Spotify, ITV and Now TV have also crashed.

The outages have impacted several banks, including HSBC, Barclays, Lloyds Bank, TSB and Halifax.

Amazon, Ebay, John Lewis and Waitrose are just some of the online retailers which customers are struggling to access at the moment.

Problems across the PlayStation Network, Xbox Live and Steam have left thousands of gamers unable to login to play or purchase games.

The cause of the mass outage is still unclear.

We services company Akamai Technologies shared via Twitter that it was experiencing a service disruption but now believe a fix for the issue has been found.

Outage Reports have said they are currently trying to work out what has caused the mass shortage with Amazon Web Services (AWS) possibly being responsible.

More to follow.