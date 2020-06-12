Players will be looking for their ‘Dundee move’ this summer, says former Dee Peter MacDonald

Dundee favourite Peter MacDonald reckons James McPake will have some gems to choose from in a unique transfer market this summer.

The Dark Blues will be targeting promotion in season 2020/21 and MacDonald, now a football consultant after hanging up his boots, says there will be players out there looking for a Dens Park switch.

And he’s backed former team-mate McPake to lead the Championship outfit back where they belong in his second season in the Dee hot seat.

He told Tele Sport: “I keep an eye on all my old clubs and certainly Dundee. I think it was tough for them last season with Dundee United in the league and the financial investment that had been made at Tannadice to get them to the Premiership.

“I think James has done a not bad job so far, he needs a bit of time to build his squad and I think he’s getting there.

“I really hope he does well next season and gets Dundee back where they belong. With that fan base, they don’t belong in the Championship.”

© SNS

Uncertainty remains over when, or how, the lower leagues might restart and that has led to unique transfer market conditions.

With finances for many clubs stretched to the limit and lots of players released as authorities try to plan some way for the game to return, MacDonald reckons talented free agents will target a move to Dundee.

“It isn’t easy getting players normally and even more so now,” he added.

“Finances will obviously dictate what happens with clubs and there may well be some who don’t survive this period, which would be awful.

“There will, though, be quite a few players out there who are out of contract and looking for their ‘Dundee move’, if you will.

“Boys who are looking to play for a big club with that kind of fan base.

“I didn’t realise just how big a club Dundee were until I joined but it was a real family club, too.

“I always remember the club buying extra family tickets for away games for all the players – clubs would give two tickets per player for family and stuff but if you had more, Dundee would go buy them a ticket. They really looked after you, it was amazing.

“Across football, there will be big changes 100 per cent, with no crowds where do the finances come for clubs to put out teams?

“Some clubs will have fans who buy season tickets regardless but there will also be plenty who don’t buy them with no football to watch.”

The former Rangers youth player and academy coach recognises that opportunities often follow crises.

He added: “I think the players who will benefit in all this will be the top end players who are out of contract.

“Salaries probably won’t be the same as before, though they aren’t massive in Scotland anyway.

“They won’t have clubs fighting over transfer fees and they’ll be in a good place.”