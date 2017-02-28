Dundee United manager Ray McKinnon described the first half of his side’s 1-1 home Championship divide against Morton as “horrible”.

However, he praised his men for their second-half showing, saying: “We were a lot better in the second half and the players deserve credit for that. They really do deserve credit for fighting back.

Ray added: “We weren’t great in the first half and should have gone in at the interval 0-0.

“I was disappointed we lost a goal to a set-piece. There was no challenge on their scorer. However, I am happy at the fact we managed to dig a result out of the game.

“In the first half, some didn’t do what I wanted them to but we were better in the second.

“We wanted to win the game and the boys tried hard to do so.”

United had only five efforts on target with the first not coming until the 58th minute.

Throughout the 90 minutes, they had nine attempts that failed to find the target.

Too many players had an off-day and, for long periods, it looked like Morton would come out on top.

However, Ray produced a masterstroke by pushing central defender Mark Durnan up to centre-forward in the closing stages and his lucky goal gave United what seemed at times to be an unlikely point.

The United goal emphasised their play with an attempted clearance striking Durnan and ricocheting into the Morton net.

As always, former Dundee and Brechin manager Jim Duffy had his Morton team well drilled.

He was “a wee bit disappointed” not to win the game but added: “I can’t be too harsh on my players.

“They were outstanding in the first half and a point at Tannadice is a good result.

“We scored a great goal and, with 10-15 minutes to go, we were in control. Our two centre-halves were outstanding, our goalie had one good save to make, and the goal we conceded was bad luck.

“We’re not a bad side and there is nothing between ourselves, Dundee United and Falkirk.

“The last quarter of the season is coming up and it is the hardest.”