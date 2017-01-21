One of Scotland’s most unlikely sporting heroes is to be the subject of a new play.

The late Jocky Wilson, the Fife darts favourite who was twice crowned world champion and who fought a long battle against alcohol then ended up a virtual recluse, is to be saluted in Jocky Wilson Says.

Premiering at Oran Mor in Glasgow on March 20, the play will be staged five years after Wilson’s death.

The show, set before Wilson became a household name through TV coverage of darts, has been created by a brother and sister team from Fife, Jane Livingstone and singer-songwriter Jonathan Cairney.