Play park with bowling, trampolining and a high ropes course looks set to come to Dundee

Children in Dundee could soon be bouncing around a brand new family activity centre.

Plans to transform the old Toys R Us on the Kingsway into a multi-purpose play centre look likely to be approved by councillors when Dundee City Council’s planning committee meets next week.

The activity park would be the first of its kind in Scotland, and include fun activities such as 10-pin bowling, trampolining, soft play, indoor golf, a climbing wall and high ropes course, bumper cars and a sky rider coaster, along with a cafe and dining area.

Once built the unique centre would be open daily from 8am until 10pm, and from 10am until 8pm on Sundays.

Doncaster-based developer House Of Play has said it will invest £800,000 into the Kingsway West Retail Park, and create up to 40 full time jobs.

A report by city planners recommends the committee approves the proposals when it discusses them on Tuesday.

The report states: “The proposal would bring back into use a large, highly visible, vacant unit within an established retail park and create a complementary use for the wider site.

“The proposed use is in a location and of a scale which would not significantly alter the existing pattern of footfall in the area.

“It would not therefore individually or cumulatively prejudice the vitality or viability of the

city centre or district centres.”

One letter of objection to the proposals was received raising concerns over business competition, but it was ruled invalid and will therefore not be considered by the council’s planning bosses.

In the planning application to Dundee City Council, the developer previously hailed the proposals as “unique”, bringing the first facility of its kind to the area.

In their original application, House of Play stated: “The development proposals would assist to improve the leisure choice on offer at Kingsway West Retail Park but arguably in the north of Dundee.

“The proposed additional facilities, i.e. cafe and dining space, would complement the core leisure uses proposed and ensure this is an attractive destination to families and individuals.

“As this proposal introduces new recreational facilities to the city, the uses would not compete with existing facilities, but simply complement the range and choice of activities available to both residents and visitors.

“The proposals would provide a viable and sustainable use for a long-term vacant unit at Kingsway West Retail Park, helping to secure an attractive and vital occupier which in turn will liven the retail park.”

It added: “These proposals will ensure that the park continues to adapt to the existing market and economic climate.”

The Toys R Us store opened back in 1996, but when the retail giant collapsed in 2018 the Dundee store was forced to shut and has lain empty ever since.