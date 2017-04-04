When he was just three years old, Eddie Wynne took a tumble from three storeys up in Court Street.

The fall resulted in the Dundee lad fracturing his skull, breaking his leg and suffering a number of internal injuries.

The story — covered by the Tele in 1962 — featured on the paper’s front page, accompanied by the headline ‘Plat boy slightly improved’.

Now almost 55 years on, ex-pat Eddie has returned to the location of the “plats” — the external balconies which hugged the flats — for the first time.

Eddie, now 57, told the Tele: “I had a fractured skull, a broken leg and a number of internal injuries.

“My gran reckoned I’d smashed every bone in my body. I had calipers for a very long time. I had to learn to walk again.”

Eddie had been playing with pals on the “plats” on May 29 when he plummeted 30 feet through a gap in the railings.

To top it all off, he fell on his mum Catherine’s 25th birthday.

He added: “My mind has blocked it out to this day, probably for the simple reason it was quite traumatic.

“Getting people to open up about it was tough. My mum didn’t talk about it, probably because it happened on her 25th birthday.

“My gran said at least she wouldn’t forget that birthday.”

Eddie and his family left Court Street shortly after the accident following a six-week spell in Dundee Royal Infirmary and a week in King’s Cross Hospital, the latter after contracting chickenpox.

He then lived in Menzieshill and later in Downfield and after attending St Columba’s and St John’s he joined the Caledon Shipyard as an apprentice welder, where he worked until the yard closed down in 1981.

Despite spending years wearing calipers to support his shattered thigh, Eddie says the accident had little impact on his childhood.

He said: “I had a very happy childhood. We had great holidays up to Pitlochry — it was long before anyone went abroad.”

Eddie met his wife-to-be Anne in the Fairmuir Club where she worked as a barmaid.

After the Caledon closed, the pair got married when Anne made the decision to move to her dream destination, Australia.

He said: “The Caledon was one of the best places to learn an apprenticeship. Before you learned anything about the trade you were taught the basics. That helped me hit the ground running as a welder when I got to Australia.

“Anne said she was going and asked if I was coming with her. So we got married and a week later we were coming off the plane in Australia.”

Tragically, he lost Anne to a rare form of cancer in 2014.

Eddie has been back to Dundee around a dozen times since emigrating 35 years ago.

His most recent visit was after he lost his mum Catherine just a week ago after a fall.

Despite living on the other side of the world, he says he’ll always have “pride” in Dundee — and still reads the Tele online.

He said: “Every time I come back it has changed – the plats are gone and it’s unfortunate that they have but that’s progress. When I left I remember all the cinemas closing down and Shore Terrace being the bus terminal.

“At the moment, there’s nothing to bring people into Dundee in the city centre. The V&A will be fantastic for the face of the city.

“I like looking around to see what’s changed. Although I’ll probably be buried in Australia, you can take the boy out of Dundee but you can’t take Dundee out of the boy.”