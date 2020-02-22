Plastic pitch is no Hazard for Dundee goalie Conor as he plots route back into international football

The plastic pitch at Palmerston is no Hazard to Dundee goalie Conor as he plots a route back into international football at Dens Park.

The 21-year-old Celtic loanee rejoined the Dark Blues in January after a successful spell at the club in November to cover Jack Hamilton’s absence with appendicitis.

The Northern Ireland cap is delighted to be back at the club and hopes to pick up as much first-team experience as he can between now and the end of the season.

Not content with just keeping a first-team spot, Hazard is determined to do all he can to help Dundee return to the Premiership via the play-offs with performances that will make parent club Celtic and his national side take notice.

He told the Tele: “The aim is to get as many games under my belt when I am here and, hopefully, some good performances.

“I hope I can help Dundee get promotion. We still have a chance of getting promoted to the Premiership and then I’ll review things in the summer.

“I do want to get back into the international squad and my aim is to impress my parent club, Celtic, while I’m here.

“Hopefully, I can push for a spot at Celtic, No 1 or No 2, for next year by doing well for Dundee.

“That will be difficult but I wouldn’t say I’m really looking too far forward, just taking things one step at a time.

“There are internationals coming up in a few weeks and we’ll see how that goes.”

Taking one thing at a time brings a trip to Queen of the South tomorrow for the Dark Blues.

The Doonhamers have been struggling for form at the wrong end of the table but nobody is taking the game lightly at Dens Park.

The astroturf surface at Palmerston, like many across the country, often comes in for criticism in the game but Hazard insists Dundee won’t be in search of excuses tomorrow in Dumfries.

He added: “Queens will be a good side and it should be a good game.

“We’ll stick to our gameplan and, hopefully, we can get the win.

“The last game against Partick was in horrible conditions and it was about managing the game, controlling it once we scored early.

“Tomorrow will be a completely different game on the astroturf.

“We’ll see how the weather is and we’ll focus on what the gaffer told us.”

He added: “The different surface doesn’t bother me.

“It’s all part of being a goalie – you have to react to different scenarios the best you can.

“We won’t be complaining about playing on astro, we’ll play our game and, hopefully, get the three points.”

Hazard may have come in and taken the gloves from Hamilton in the past two outings after a couple of errors from the former Hearts man.

However, he knows just how strong the current squad is for competition to get the gloves and is aware he’ll be out of the team if he’s not performing.

“Jack is a brilliant goalie and, working with him and Calum Ferrie as well, the standard of goalkeeper at the club is very high.

“Bobby Geddes has been absolutely brilliant since I came in, too.

“There are no guarantees here with a group of goalies like that.

“I know if I have a few bad games, I won’t expect to keep playing.”

Tomorrow will be Dundee’s first game in two weeks and Hazard is keen to get back to action.

“Everyone is keen to get going again,” he said.

“We have a few games coming up now in a short space of time so we want to keep the momentum going that we’ve built up.”