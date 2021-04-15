Plastic fire behind huge blaze at Perth recycling centre

Firefighters spent hours tackling a fire at a Perth recycling centre on Wednesday after plastic caught fire.

Crews were first called to the scene shortly after 3pm, with the area only made safe at around 8pm on Wednesday.

Locals reported plumes of smoke billowing from the Shore recycling centre on Lower Friarton Road in Perth for most of the day.

Pictures from the scene showed fire crews using multiple jets to tackle orange flames in an outdoor area of the recycling centre.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman confirmed four appliances were involved in the incident, with the all-clear given over four hours after the first reports. No injuries were reported.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got the call at 3:19pm and initially sent two appliances, and this was then made up to four.

“Two main jets, two hose reel jets, and a telehandler were used to put out a quantity of plastics alight.

“We got the stop message at 7:48pm.”

The recycling centre is located near the A912. An employee confirmed it had reopened on Thursday.

One reader who passed by the incident as it unfolded said it was lucky the wind was blowing the smoke away from the main road so as not to obscure drivers’ vision.

Police Scotland said they had not been called to the incident.