Plants dumped as Tayside horticulture businesses endure lockdown debt

Huge supplies of plants, bulbs and flowers are being dumped by producers and retailers amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Government-enforced lockdown and contact restrictions has left horticultural suppliers and retailers across Tayside with hoards of stock they simply cannot sell.

Garry Young, owner of horticultural nursery A&G Young, in Errol, said he has already thrown out £200,000 worth of plants due to their lifespan and the high labour costs if they were to be replanted.

And he said he will have to discard a further £100,000 of bedding plants per week unless lockdown is lifted and garden centres can reopen.

Garry said: “It couldn’t have happened at a worse time, we make 70% of our year’s business over this period.

“It’s going to push us into debt because we will have to take out a loan to cover it which will take us five to six years to pay back – if we can get it, that is.”

The Horticultural Trades Association has estimated that the value of lost plant sales in the UK will be £687 million by the end of June – £50 million of which in Scotland.

And HTA states that if it continues, UK wide losses will reach £1.2 billion by the end of December.

Ross Turriff, owner and manager of Turriff’s in Broughty Ferry, said: “Our garden centre has been closed since Mother’s Day weekend.

“We’ve been keeping our plants watered and are looking after them the best we can but there will be a lot of wastage – young plants don’t stay in trays very long and we will have to dump them.

“Our wholesalers are dumping stuff left, right and centre. They’ve got the stock but they just can’t get it to us, and we can’t get it out.”

This period is usually the busiest time of the year for both growers and garden retailers as customers invest in plants and bulbs and prepare their garden for summer.

The HTA has highlighted that many wholesalers forced to scrap huge amounts of perishable stock may not qualify for newly introduced government business loans and is calling for a financial support scheme for them.

Ross added: “The frustrating thing is that more folk are at home with time on their hands than ever before and the weather is getting better and they want to do up their gardens.

“The demand is there but there’s this gap in the supply chain which is impossible to bridge.

“It’s going to have a huge impact on the industry – a lot of people won’t survive it. If we didn’t have the shop and the cafe too, I’d be very, very worried.”

In a bid to reduce stock wastage from the shop, and to help support the community, Ross is using skeleton staff from Jessie’s Kitchen to deliver food packages.

Anyone interested should email jessiesvegbox@gmail.com

