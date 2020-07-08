Plans unveiled to create Dundee’s ‘largest beer garden’ at former city library

Ambitious plans to create Dundee’s largest beer garden have been revealed by a leading city developer.

Blackscroft Property Company, led by business man Derek Soutar, has lodged proposals with the city council to renovate the former St Roques Library at Blackscroft.

Before work starts on the building, the team is focused on turning the outside space into a beer garden – the West House Garden at St Roques – with a planned opening date of July 18, if approved.

Andrew McMahon, owner of the West House in Hawkhill, said: “The licensed trade has been hit very hard indeed, making use of outdoor space is now seen as the best option for many bars.

“The unused garden at St Roques has given us a blank canvas, subject to relevant permission, to set up what will be Dundee’s largest beer garden, It has the space to safely accommodate almost 200 people socially distanced at two metres.”

A planning statement said the project’s aims were to create a “significant leisure development” that would ensure long-term commercial sustainability for a listed building which has a rich cultural heritage.

It added: “The investors, once this is completed, will have spent circa £600,000 on site acquisition and development, with a further six figure sum earmarked for a potential roof extension, subject to planning, ideally for accommodation.

“In fact, it could become the Library with Rooms.”

Andrew said: “The library building itself is stunning and previously housed the iconic Reading Rooms nightclub which was adored locally and nationally by its cult followers.

“We are carrying out extensive groundworks to get it ready, so fingers crossed the weather is kind and we can have a great summer for not only adults to socialise but families, cyclists, joggers and dog walkers, all of whom are welcome to come and enjoy The West House Garden at St Roques.”

He said the garden would be open all summer, with a great selection of alcoholic and non- alcoholic drinks, teas, coffees, ice cream and award-winning The Butcher The Baker will have a BBQ pit, serving burgers, hot dogs and kebabs.

None of the facilities required to operate the proposed beer garden – the bar, the toilets, and the tables and chairs – would be permanent structures.

The planning statement explained that the toilets are individual pods, the bar would be housed in a former shipping container suitably refurbished and dropped in place on prepared pads, and the tables and chairs would also be loose furniture placed to respect social distancing.

Phases two and three of the development will follow later to redevelop the inside of the building to meet and exceed Covid-19 guidelines.