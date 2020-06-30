Plans unveiled to breathe new life into Dundee shopping district

Proposals to create a “flourishing ” shopping centre in the heart of Stobswell have been unveiled.

The “ambitious and imaginative” plans have been put forward by the Stobswell Forum.

It comes weeks after the forum launched a consultation on developing a so-called pocket park in the same area.

The group has made a bid for funding for the project as part of the Sustrans Space for People initiative.

The proposals include the closing off of one of the major routes into the city centre – Forfar Road and Albert Street – to through traffic.

The key proposals would support improved physical distancing, the recovery of the district shopping centre and make it safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

The scheme would also involve the removal of street parking from Albert Street, with vehicles now asked to use car parks in Dura Street, Langlands Street and Craigie Street.

Stobswell Forum chairman Colin Clement said: “We want a parking policy which actively discriminates in favour of those living locally, shoppers or those visiting local business. All others should face prohibitive parking charges.

In addition cars would be restricted in the area around Clepington Primary School to improve safety and encourage the use of bicycles among school children.

Colin said a network of public spaces would create an improved civic atmosphere and introduce “external living rooms”.

Colin added: “We want to deliver a better quality of life for those living, shopping and working in the adjacent area.”

The latest proposals have gained the support of ward councillor Lynne Short, who described them as “exciting”.

She said: “I support these not only as a local councillor but as a resident. The proposals will enhance the heart of Stobswell.”

Meanwhile, the public still has a chance to have their say on the pocket-park proposals, for a new recreation area would be on Craigie Street, just off Albert Street.

The first phase of a three-part consultation on the plans was launched earlier this month, with artists’ impressions also unveiled.

To find out more visit the forum’s Facebook page, which has a link to the plans.