Plans unveiled for new Dundee nursery on former school site

Plans to build a new nursery on the site of a primary school have been submitted to the council.

Proposals have been unveiled for a new-build nursery on Balmerino Road, on the site of the former Douglas Resource Centre and St Pius Primary.

If approved, the centre will have space for more than 170 children and employ 33 staff.

The move for a new nursery in the city has been prompted by the Scottish Government’s drive to provide all children aged three-four – and those eligible at two years old – with access to 1,140 hours of free early learning and child care per year.

Holyrood’s deadline for the service has been set for next year.

The single-storey nursery will accommodate 74 children aged between three and five, as well as 30 two-year-olds.

It will include CCTV and lockable barriers to secure the car park, while the building will be lit at night.

Planting around the building will be carefully considered to avoid cover for intruders.

Councillor Lynne Short, convener of the city development committee, said: “It is essential we deliver nursery buildings in Dundee which will create capacity for more of our children in a bright, modern, accessible learning environment.

“The expansion of nursery hours will also have an impact on the economy of the city, allowing parents to attend training courses or take on jobs that they would not have been able to in the past due to time or cost issues.”

Meanwhile, a report to go before Monday’s meeting of the city development committee details the work needed for full refurbishment of former nurseries at Yarrow Terrace and Ambleside Avenue, including remodelling the internal room layout, upgrading IT data networking and wifi, a snack kitchen and toilet, as well as floor finishes and decoration.

The current level of free early learning is 600 hours and Councillor Stewart Hunter, convener of the council’s children and families service committee, backed the authority’s move to boost that figure.

He said: “Giving younger children the best possible start on their educational journey brings many benefits for them.

“The children who are the focus of this expansion in provision will be in some of the most modern and tailor-made facilities we can offer.”