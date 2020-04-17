Plans under way to create Covid-19 testing facility for NHS and critical workers in Dundee

Dundee is to get a dedicated Covid-19 testing site for NHS and critical workers, in a move due to be confirmed by the UK Government within days.

The city and Inverness will join facilities already operating in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen.

It comes as part of a plan to increase the number of UK sites to 50 to help frontline staff, amidst reports ill NHS workers had been driving two hours to be tested, only to be turned away.

Secretary of State for Scotland Alister Jack revealed the expansion in a Bauer Media interview in which he also announced the setting up of a Glasgow ‘super-lab’ as part of the continuing fight against coronavirus.

© PA

“That’s all helping in the fight,” said Mr Jack.

“When you look at the timescales involved in the speed of the coronavirus spread, I think we’ve responded very quickly.”

The dedicated network will provide thousands more swab tests, which are used to identify whether critical key workers have the virus.

The decision to create the facility comes after UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock described the current level of wider testing across as the UK as “frustrating”.

Mr Hancock said: “We have capacity for 10,000 more tests a day than we did yesterday which I find, given the pressures on testing, is frustrating.”

The government has a target of 100,000 tests a day by the end of April, with eligibility for testing to be expanded to critical local authority workers, the judiciary and Department for Work and Pensions staff.

Only NHS staff, social care workers and patients had previously been eligible for testing, leaving many concerned that key workers in other sectors may have been unknowingly infecting people with the virus, or needlessly self-isolating.

Mr Hancock said he hoped anyone with symptoms would be able to be tested “relatively soon”.

There have been 22 drive-through centres opened across the UK to enable more testing for frontline staff, with a plan to increase the number to 50.