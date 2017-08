Plans have been lodged to turn a former carpet shop into a delicatessen and coffee shop.

An application has been submitted to Angus Council by Bethany Bowles for the conversion of premises in Dundee Street, Carnoustie.

The shop, which is empty, was previously occupied by The Floor Studio.

A report submitted to the local authority by Ms Bowles said: “The coffee shop is designed for 30 seats and there will be four members of staff to cover the shop and the coffee shop.”