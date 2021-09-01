Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 1st 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Fife

Plans to turn former Fife bingo hall into B&M store revealed

By Neil Henderson
September 1, 2021, 3:56 pm Updated: September 1, 2021, 3:59 pm
The retail giant has submitted plans to move into the former bingo hall.
A former bingo hall will be transformed into a B&M store if new plans are approved.

The budget retail giant has submitted proposals to take over the former Buzz Bingo building in Glenrothes.

If Fife Council planners give the go-ahead it will allow the company to relocate its existing Flemington Road store to the bigger property just yards away.

Relocation

B&M Retail Ltd say the the current Glenrothes store is too small and offers no viable opportunity to increase retail space.

Plans would include turning a car park at the bingo hall into an external garden centre.

Despite the loss of some parking for the garden centre, the proposal includes retaining 68 spaces in front of  the store.

A further 85 spaces will be retained at the rear of the property.

B&M purchased the property in January with the Bingo operator announcing it was to close just two months later.

The former Buzz Bingo premises in Glenrothes’ Flemington Road which closed in March 2021.

Garden centre plans

In a design statement submitted to the local authority, B&M said a bigger space was needed.

It added: “Despite the store trading well, the reduced size limits the company’s ability to offer its full product range.”