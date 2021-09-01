Plans to turn former Fife bingo hall into B&M store revealed

A former bingo hall will be transformed into a B&M store if new plans are approved.

The budget retail giant has submitted proposals to take over the former Buzz Bingo building in Glenrothes.

If Fife Council planners give the go-ahead it will allow the company to relocate its existing Flemington Road store to the bigger property just yards away.

Relocation

B&M Retail Ltd say the the current Glenrothes store is too small and offers no viable opportunity to increase retail space.

Plans would include turning a car park at the bingo hall into an external garden centre.

Despite the loss of some parking for the garden centre, the proposal includes retaining 68 spaces in front of the store.

A further 85 spaces will be retained at the rear of the property.

B&M purchased the property in January with the Bingo operator announcing it was to close just two months later.

Garden centre plans

In a design statement submitted to the local authority, B&M said a bigger space was needed.

It added: “Despite the store trading well, the reduced size limits the company’s ability to offer its full product range.”