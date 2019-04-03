Plans to turn former factory into new base for Dundee mental health charity

Plans to turn a former city centre factory into offices have been submitted to the council.

The largely empty Locarno Works building near Dudhope roundabout is set to be revamped into offices for Wellbeing Works, a mental health group, if Dundee City Council gives the project official approval.

The proposed new Wellbeing offices could be open later this year, according to chief executive Wendy Callander.

She said: “The offices would be purpose-built and we are all excited about the plans.

“As an organisation, we provide support for people who have mental health challenges and we do that in a lot of different ways with various activities.

“We have working groups, arts and crafts, music and lots of different things to engage with people.

“This new site will give us the opportunity to extend the reach of that work.

“For instance, we would have a training kitchen to help people with domestic living skills such as cooking on a budget.

“We are also planning a cafe area where people could learn barista and cooking skills to help get back into work again. And all in a bigger, brighter building.”

City architects Andrew Black Design lodged an application with planners on behalf of Broughty Ferry firm Torridon Developments.

Although the upper part of the building is owned by the Embassy Snooker Club, a council planning spokesman revealed the space could be transformed into a main HQ for the mental health charity.

He said: “The applicant is considering the long-term future of the entire site and a redevelopment of Locarno Works.

“In the short term, it is proposed to refurbish part of the existing buildings to make them useable as office accommodation for Wellbeing Works, which would like to relocate from its current premises on Panmure Street.”