Plans to turn former Dundee laboratory into hospital could create 30 jobs

Plans to turn a laboratory in Dundee into a private hospital have been submitted to the council.

And the move could bring as many as 30 new jobs to the city if it is successful.

Dundee architects RDA have tabled the application to change the use of the building at McLaggan House in Technology Park.

The company said it would replace Fernbrae private hospital which was axed in April with the loss of 50 jobs.

A spokesman for the firm said: “It leaves Dundee as the only major Scottish city without private hospital facilities.

“A major reason for the closure was the inability of Fernbrae to comply with best and safe medical practice in accordance with current regulations as monitored by Healthcare Improvement Scotland.

“It would have required the replumbing of all rooms and the rebuilding of the theatre.

“Disabled and ambulance access were also issues.

“For these reasons Fernbrae has not been considered as a suitable location for modern hospital use, nor is it on the market.”

The spokesman added: “The nearest private hospitals are in Stirling, Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

“The previous BMI Fernbrae private hospital was vital to Dundee as many companies provide private healthcare for key staff.

“It minimises hospital waiting times which can result in a loss of productivity.

“This will mainly contribute to the local economy with 20-30 new jobs and the purchase and maintenance of medical equipment and patients’ meals with the NHS.”

The spokesman pointed out that firms offering private healthcare could avoid Dundee in future if local facilities were not available.

The applicants are medical consultants who want to set up a replacement private hospital to work with the NHS.

They have already ruled out a new purpose–built facility due to the cost.