Plans to turn Dundee tennis court into three and four-bedroom houses

Controversial plans to convert historic tennis courts into housing have taken another step forward after developers submitted a planning application to Dundee City Council.

The proposals to transform Craigmuir Tennis Courts on Dalkeith Road into eight houses have been handed in by APT Planning and Development on behalf of H&H Properties Ltd.

The courts first opened in the 1920s and were formerly known as Craiglea, before they amalgamated with the Stobsmuir club in the late 1990s.

They were sold by former owners Craigie Community Sports Hub (CCSH) in December for about £250,000.

If the plans get the go-ahead, the new houses be will be a mix of three and four-bedroom homes, each with private parking spaces and gardens.

H&H Properties declined to comment on the application.

The sale of the site attracted opposition from the Craigie Community Resident’s Group (CCRG), which had previously considered purchasing the site.

A CCRG spokesman said: “It would not be appropriate to comment either positively or negatively on the proposed development of the site for the eight homes at this very early stage.

“It is the intention to contact all CCRG committee members and arrange a meeting as soon as possible for us all to subject the proposals to our full analysis and consideration, the outcomes of which, along with any recommendations/actions, will be circulated to all our community neighbours.

“It is possible that a full meeting of local residents will then be called so that all views and/or concerns can be shared prior to any collective and individual representations being made to the council’s development department and committee.”

Residents living close to the tennis courts seemed resigned to losing the site to housing.

Nan Guild, 86, who has lived in the area for 50 years, said: “It’s just something that has to be done really.

“If it is housing in keeping with the street, then I feel that would be all right.”

Owen Reilly, 29, added: “If it is just going to be housing for people who need it, then that’s OK. If it’s for somebody to make a load of money, I don’t want them using the site for that.”

Margaret, 80, and David Bell, 85, have been residents in the area for more than 40 years and their children played on the tennis courts.

Margaret said: “We don’t want this, but we don’t really have a choice.”

Daisy Robertson 83, said: “I would prefer it if they left it the way it was.

“If they kept the tennis courts, I think that would have been all right. It was a popular tennis court with all round here.

“I don’t think anybody round here is happy about it. It’s sad.”

In October, CCSH chairman Steven Maloney said the sale of Dalkeith courts would help finance an ambitious redevelopment of tennis facilities at nearby Baxter Park.

The group has held informal talks with Dundee City Council and Tennis Scotland about transforming existing racquet sports facilities into high-quality courts.