Plans to turn Dundee tennis court into four-bedroom houses resubmitted by developers

Plans to build eight residential houses on the site of a former tennis club look to be back on track after the proposals were re-submitted to the city council.

An application to develop the Craigmuir Tennis Courts on Dalkeith Road, in Maryfield, was initially submitted to the local authority last year before being withdrawn only a month later.

But the proposals have now been resubmitted by APT Planning and Development on behalf of H&H Properties Ltd and if successful, will see four detached homes and two pairs of semi-detached units built on the site.

In a supporting statement drafted by the agents last month, it was outlined that each of the units will have four bedrooms whist the downstairs accommodation will “reflect modern living with larger open-plan spaces, ensuring light and comfortable spaces”.

It was further highlighted that each of the units would benefit from off-street parking,

garages and generous garden areas and that the development be “targeting families seeking attractive modern homes in Dundee”.

The application, which was validated by the local authority last month, outlined that the developers believe there is very limited objection to the redevelopment of what was described as a “local eyesore” for residential use.

The Craigmuir tennis courts, which the developers argue are “not being maintained and in a poor condition”, were first opened in the 1920s and were formerly known as Craiglea.

They then amalgamated with the Stobsmuir club in the late 1990s before dwindling membership forced its closure over three years ago.

The courts were eventually sold in December 2018 by the then owners, the Cragie Community Sports Hub (CCSH), for around £250,000 and in a letter submitted along with the housing proposals, it was indicated that this money is now being used to help fund tennis coaching in the West End of the city.

APT Planning and Development also highlighted that the CCSH had contributed £38,000 of the £47,000 total costs for Baxter Park Tennis court Floodlights, which was approved by the council’s Neighbourhood Services’ committee in January of this year.

This financial contribution was highlighted by the housing developers, who stated “a clear link can now be made between the sale of the land by CCSH and those funds being reinvested in existing and proposed tennis facilities in the area” along with a “comprehensive annual programme to promote tennis throughout the community”.