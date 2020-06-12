Plans to turn Colliston Inn near Arbroath into a residential property approved by Angus Council

A former guesthouse near Arbroath is set to be turned into a family home after plans were approved by Angus Council.

An application was submitted to the local authority in February to convert the Colliston Inn, which lies roughly 10 minutes outside of Arbroath, into a residential property.

Under the approved proposals, the property would be “stripped back” to its Georgian footprint by removing later architectural addictions, including a flat above the kitchen and public areas.

This would then enable the property to be a “logical” size for a conversion into a family house as the current building is too large to be a single home.

Also included in the application are plans to build three new properties within the grounds, each with private rear gardens positioned in such a way as to “minimise over looking and create privacy”, and both garage and on-site parking.

The application detailed how the building has been on the market since January 2019 but, according to the owners, no interest has been expressed in buying the property at all despite the asking price being lowered to £440,000.

A supporting document also detailed how the inn was bought in 2009 from the Scott Family, whose business had gone into liquidation.

Despite efforts by the new owners to run the inn as a local pub, the local community were “not supportive in sufficient numbers” to make it worthwhile keeping the bar open.

Blame was also attributed to new drink driving laws in 2014 limiting alcohol consumption to near zero, which had a “detrimental effect on the traditional Saturday and Sunday pub lunch customer market”.

The supporting document said owners then sought to redevelop the businesses into a coffee shop but this too was proving to be unsustainable due to the other businesses in the area offering similar services.

It was also highlighted that Colliston Inn is still trading but only in a “very limited capacity” for funeral teas and this would have to be reviewed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The redevelopment, it was argued, would have a “positive impact on the local community” due to a potential increase of children and young people in the village, boosting the local school and early years and childcare services.