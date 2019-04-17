Plans to turn Angus airfield into 76.3-hectare enterprise park revealed

Developers have signalled their intention to develop a disused Angus airfield into an extensive enterprise park.

A proposal of application notice has been lodged with Angus Council to develop a 76.3 hectare site in Montrose for a broad range of uses.

Concerns have been expressed that allowing retail units to be built outside the boundary of the town could impact on the town centre.

However, hopes have also been expressed that the new site will increase opportunities for the area to take advantage of offshore developments such as wind farms and decommissioning.

Councillors heard the notice included a broad range of uses including retail outlets, industrial units, storage and distribution facilities, office space and non-residential uses.

Issues to be taken into account as the application progresses will include the impact on the town centre and loss of protected open space.