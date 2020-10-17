Plans to turn abandoned Dundee Custom House into flats approved by council

The former Dundee Custom House on Dock Street is to be transformed into almost 50 new flats after plans were approved by Dundee City Council.

The building, which is 178 years old, is the former base of Dundee Port Authority, however it has been abandoned since November 2008.

It was previously used as both a TV studio and an office building.

In 2019, plans by then owners Apex to convert the building into a five-star hotel for Dundee tourists visiting the waterfront fell through due to the opening of the nearby Fox Lake centre, as well as the construction of various other hotels such as Sleeperz and Malmaison.

The Georgian property was then purchased by Alicydon Limited, a Dundee-based company, which plans to give it a new lease of life as a block of 20 flats, with two new blocks totalling 29 properties to be built alongside.

The application was first submitted in July, before being approved by the city council on Friday.

The proposals include plans for an additional courtyard on the property, as well as a garden and seating area.

It will also have on-site parking and rooftop terrace for those living in the building, along with a lift for easy access to all floors.

The grounds of the property will also be planted with a variety of both native and exotic plants, such as Scot’s Pines, Tibetan cherry trees and New Zealand holly.

In a design statement submitted alongside the plans, JM Architects said: “Our approach to the design of this project is based on the architectural and historical context in which the building was designed; the history of the city of Dundee, its industry, its cultural development, its waterfront and harbourside, and the architectural legacy this historical era has left.

© Courtesy JM Architects

“This document has been prepared in order to explain and illustrate the design principles

and concepts that have been considered in preparing the application to provide a viable

and long term future for this important building.

“This development proposal responds to the ongoing demand for housing in Scotland, and in particular in the city of Dundee.”