Plans to transform Kirkcaldy’s historic Nairn Mill building revealed

By Neil Henderson
July 21, 2021, 3:21 pm Updated: July 21, 2021, 3:24 pm
The plans include creating 39 flats, a gym and retail facilities at the historic Nairn Mill building.
Ambitious plans to transform Kirkcaldy’s historic former Nairn Mill building into flats have been revealed.

A planning application to create 39 flats, a gym and commercial units at the three-storey landmark building has been submitted to the council.

The former grade-B listed mill building was most recently home to Fife College, forming part of its Priory Campus.

The property has lain empty for the past five years since Fife College pulled out of the building.

However the building was closed in 2016 as Fife College put greater focus on its nearby St Brycedale campus and Stenton facility in Glenrothes.

The site was sold for an undisclosed sum a year later but the building has lain empty for the past five years.

It is now hoped the development could also spark new interest in the adjacent Round House and Priory building.

Both have been allowed to fall into disrepair and been the target of vandals in recent years.

Developer, Stockport based EPD Homes, has pledged to retain most of the original outer stone façade of the landmark site.

The landmark mill was built in 1864 with a brick tower added in 1928.

A design statement submitted to Fife Council said: “The conversion will reinvigorate and protect an important B-Listed building close to Kirkcaldy town centre.

“It will provide the building with a secure future and will help build a positive and lively townscape within this section of the Merchants’ Quarter.

“The proposals look to restore a number of the original building features and remove later additions not in- with the original envelope and, in particular, rear façade.”

Historic building

Built in 1864, with a tower added to the eastern side  1928, the site was once home to St Mary’s canvas works.

The existing building sits within the Kirkcaldy, Harbour and Port Brae Conservation Area.

If approved the project could spark a wider regeneration of the site which sits opposite Kirkcaldy’s harbour area.

The applicant also noted: “The development of Nairn Building will encourage investment and can potentially result in the refurbishment and, or restoration and alteration of the land and buildings within the old Fife Collage Priory estate.

“This conversion is the start of an opportunity to release and develop land for other uses.”