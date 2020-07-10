Plans to transform Dundee park by bringing community together

A Dundee community is set to transform a small park by bringing ‘people power’ to the fore.

Work has begun to turn the ‘pocket park’ on Forebank Road into a beautiful community asset, and residents recently met at the site to discuss plans.

As well as starting to clean up the park, the group discussed their memories of the greenspace and what they want to see happen to the area in the future.

Tomasz Cacko, project facilitator for the Forebank Pocket Park, said meetings will take place every Tuesday afternoon between 2pm and 4pm – and local residents interested in transforming the park are welcome to join.

© DC Thomson

He said: “Our plan is to engage the community to clean up the park, place new features like planters and fruit trees, and start growing edible plants for everyone to enjoy.

“We are open to new ideas and everyone is welcome.

“Tuesday’s meeting was a success as people gathered to share their memories and visions for the park.

“The main ideas discussed included heritage interpretation and adding accessible and interesting planters for children, youth, older people and people with special needs.”

The group has begun the transformation of the pocket park by doing some gardening, including trimming and weeding, and planting some berries as well.”

Tomasz continued: “Everyone agreed that we would like to use recycled materials for the project and highlight sustainable practices.

“Our goal is to bring the community together and create a new local growing space.

“We have made a good head start by trimming the bushes, weeding, and planting raspberries and redcurrant bushes.”

Tomasz is also encouraging residents in the Forebank Road area to respond to an online survey.

To contribute ideas, visit the Forebank Road Pocket Park Facebook page.