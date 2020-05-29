Plans to transform 18th Century mansion into historical park given the green light

Plans to transform the grounds of a country mansion into a historical park telling the story of Angus are a step closer.

The National Trust for Scotland’s application to Angus Council outlining proposals to convert the courtyard area of the House of Dun, an A-listed Georgian mansion near Montrose, into a space for exhibitions and costume story-telling have been approved.

The proposals also include a coffee shop and tearoom, along with multiple retail units.

The redevelopment of the courtyard and stables is the focal point of the proposed Angus Historical Park – a plan to repurpose the House of Dun into an attraction that tells the story of the county, the people and their landscape.

There are also plans for a special installation which explains Angus’s part in the “birth” of Scotland through the Declaration of Arbroath, which marked its 700th anniversary this year.

© National Trust of Scotland

The project is being funded by a £700,000 investment by the National Trust of Scotland and, despite the financial implications of Covid-19, the conservation charity is optimistic it can deliver the plans once lockdown restrictions are eased.

A spokesman for the National Trust for Scotland said: “Unfortunately due to the closure of all of our properties resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, the Trust is facing significant financial challenges which threaten the ability of our charity to remain a going concern.

“One of the emergency actions we’ve been forced to take is to postpone or cancel £9 million-worth of conservation projects we’d hoped to undertake this year.

“We are hopeful the Trust will find a way through this situation, though, even if we are able to sustain ourselves in this year, we are likely to face much reduced income in 2021 due to the economic after-effects of the public health crisis.

“With the help of our members and generous donors, we hope as soon as possible to be back in the position of being able to re-start our vital conservation work, including the project at House of Dun.”