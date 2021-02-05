Plans to renovate Fintry Nursery in Dundee given final seal of approval

Plans to transform the former Fintry Nursery in Dundee into a modern childcare hub have officially been approved.

Flexible Childcare Services Scotland is planning to completely renovate the old nursery on Fintry Road, which closed down over a decade ago and has lain empty ever since.

Now planning bosses at Dundee City Council have given the proposals the final seal of approval.

It is hoped the new nursery will provide “accessible and affordable” childcare for 70 school age children from low income families in the area.

In July last year the council agreed to a community asset transfer of the property to Flexible Childcare Services Scotland for just £1, followed by granting a licence for the renovations in November.

Currently the building houses two large playrooms on the ground floor, another two on the first floor and an outdoor play area.

However, the new plans will see the building brought up to modern childcare standards, along with a community shed and an extension which will house a community changing places toilet.

And after receiving a grant from the Access to Children Fund, an after school club for 24 children will also be created in one of the outbuildings.

In its supporting statement submitted to Dundee City Council, it said: “As the chief building is split over two floors, part of the two-storey extension to the rear will house a new lift.

“The lift will make all of the building, except one small staff area, fully accessible.

“Furthermore, a new stairwell to the rear, to replace the external metal escape stair, will connect a first floor playroom directly with the outdoor play space.

“To further enhance the accessibility of the building a single-storey extension is also being added under the main stairwell window.

“This will house a changing places toilet.

“With none registered in the area, it will be a huge benefit to be able to offer the services of Flexible Childcare Services Scotland to those who would require those facilities.

“A small single-storey extension on the west end of the existing outbuilding is proposed, which would house a ‘community shed’ facility.

“The existing outbuilding would also be fitted out to house an after school facility.

“This will allow the building to cater for a wide age range across the community.”

The refurbishment works are expected to start in the spring and be completed by the autumn.