Plans to open PureGym in Monifieth axed

Plans to open a 24-hour gym in Monifieth have been axed despite all planning permissions being granted.

PureGym had planned to open in the vacant House of Angus premises at Ethiebeaton Park.

The company has now confirmed it has shelved the move “at the current time” but declined to comment further.

Building unused since 2018

The building, just off the Dundee to Arbroath A92 dual carriageway, has lain empty for almost four years since House of Angus left.

It is owned by gardening giant Dobbies, which runs a large centre and café next door.

In its original planning statement from March 2020 seeking a change of use, Dobbie’s had said the “intended occupier” was PureGym.

Monifieth councillor Ben Lawrie described the news as “disappointing”, saying there is a “definite need” for an affordable gym in the area.

Leeds-based PureGym already has locations in Dundee, Kirkcaldy and Dunfermline.

Dobbies previously submitted a plan which would have seen the building rebranded as an Edinburgh Woollen Mill destination centre.

The £700,000 plan, which would have created around 40 jobs, was later dropped.

House of Angus was established in 2004, and featured names including golf shop Auchterlonies, which pulled out of the Ethiebeaton Park premises in 2017.

As well as the Dobbies outlet, the Ethiebeaton Park site is also home to a McDonald’s restaurant, Premier Inn, Brewers Fayre and a David Lloyd leisure complex.