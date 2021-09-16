Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local / Angus

Plans to open PureGym in Monifieth axed

By Jake Keith
September 16, 2021, 7:00 am
The gym would have been opened in the House of Angus unit next door to Dobbies.
Plans to open a 24-hour gym in Monifieth have been axed despite all planning permissions being granted.

PureGym had planned to open in the vacant House of Angus premises at Ethiebeaton Park.

The company has now confirmed it has shelved the move “at the current time” but declined to comment further.

Building unused since 2018

The building, just off the Dundee to Arbroath A92 dual carriageway, has lain empty for almost four years since House of Angus left.

It is owned by gardening giant Dobbies, which runs a large centre and café next door.

In its original planning statement from March 2020 seeking a change of use, Dobbie’s had said the “intended occupier” was PureGym.

PureGym.

Monifieth councillor Ben Lawrie described the news as “disappointing”, saying there is a “definite need” for an affordable gym in the area.

Leeds-based PureGym already has locations in Dundee, Kirkcaldy and Dunfermline.

Dobbies previously submitted a plan which would have seen the building rebranded as an Edinburgh Woollen Mill destination centre.

The £700,000 plan, which would have created around 40 jobs, was later dropped.

House of Angus was established in 2004, and featured names including golf shop Auchterlonies, which pulled out of the Ethiebeaton Park premises in 2017.

As well as the Dobbies outlet, the Ethiebeaton Park site is also home to a McDonald’s restaurant, Premier Inn, Brewers Fayre and a David Lloyd leisure complex.