Plans to limit pupil numbers at four Angus primary schools approved

Fresh plans to limit the number of pupils at four Angus primary schools – Mattocks, Timmergreens, Warddykes and Woodlands – have been approved by councillors.

Mattocks has a working capacity of 75 and the projected roll for 2019-20 is 73. Five places will be retained for pupils moving into the area. The roll will be capped at 70.

The working capacity of Timmergreens in Arbroath is 217 and the roll is forecast at 207. Policy is to retain 10 spaces for pupils moving into the area so the roll will cap at 207.

Based on designated classrooms, the working capacity of Warddykes, also Arbroath, is 319 but the projected roll is 314. The school must retain 14 places for pupils moving in. The roll will be capped at 305.

The working capacity of Woodlands in Carnoustie is 217 and 10 places must be retained, giving a capacity of 207. The projected roll for 2019-20 is 228 and the school has converted a general purpose room to a classroom.